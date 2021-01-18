https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/biden-plans-10-day-blitz-reverse-trump-legacy/

On his first day in office, Joe Biden will issue a dozen executive directives to kick off a 10-day blitz that will include a flurry of legislative proposals aimed at reversing President Trump’s legacy, the New York Times reported.

The Times cited a memo circulated on Saturday by Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain.

The paper said Biden’s team “has developed a raft of decrees that he can issue on his own authority after the inauguration on Wednesday to begin reversing some of President Trump’s most hotly disputed policies.”

“Advisers hope the flurry of action, without waiting for Congress, will establish a sense of momentum for the new president even as the Senate puts his predecessor on trial,” the Times said, referring to the Senate taking up the House’s article of impeachment charging “incitement of insurrection.”

The Los Angeles Times published an analysis of Biden’s upcoming policies it characterized as an effort to “make America California again,” the state where corporations and citizens are fleeing high taxes and regulation accompanied by decay and dysfunction.

Along with proposing legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for more than 10 million immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, Biden will on Inauguration Day:

Rescind the ban travel from countries that aid and abet terrorism;

Rejoin the Paris climate-change accord

Extend pandemic-related limits on evictions and student loan payments.

Issue a mask mandate for federal property and interstate travel.

Biden also will ask Congress to pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus package that will include a $15 minimum wage.

On immigration, the paper said, Biden is in no mood to compromise with Republicans who will ask for more border security in exchange his proposals.

That could make his plan far harder to pass in Congress, where Democrats will control both houses but by a slim margin,” the New York Times said. “All of which explains why Mr. Biden and his team have resolved to use executive power as much as possible at the onset of the administration even as he tests the waters of a new Congress.”

The Times commented that while Biden “is famous for his foot-in-mouth gaffes, he can be slow to make decisions, with one meeting rolling into the next as he seeks out more opinions.”

In his memo, Klain underscored the urgency to act quickly to “reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration.”

The Times noted Biden risks being criticized, as was Trump and President Obama, for abusing the power of his office through an expansive interpretation of his executive power.

Klain argued in his memo that Biden will remain within the law.

“While the policy objectives in these executive actions are bold, I want to be clear: The legal theory behind them is well-founded and represents a restoration of an appropriate, constitutional role for the president,” Klain told his staff.

