President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE is reportedly planning on canceling the permit for the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline on his first day in office.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) first reported the news on Sunday after it obtained an apparent briefing note from Biden’s transition team. On the list of executive actions meant for Biden’s first day in office “Rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit” reportedly shows up.

As the outlet notes, Biden indicated months ago that he planned on canceling the pipeline, though supporters of the project had been hoping he would change his mind. The project crosses over the U.S.-Canada border and has the support of the Canadian government.

“The Government of Canada continues to support the Keystone XL project and the benefits that it will bring to both Canada and the United States,” Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said in a statement.

“Not only has the project itself changed significantly since it was first proposed, but Canada’s oilsands production has also changed significantly. Per-barrel oilsands GHG emissions have dropped 31 per cent since 2000, and innovation will continue to drive progress.”

Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond when asked about the report.

In response to the report, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden tax-hike proposals face bumpy road ahead Senate Democrats leery of nixing filibuster ‘Almost Heaven, West Virginia’ — Joe Manchin and a 50-50 Senate MORE (I-Vt.) wrote, “The Keystone pipeline is & always has been a disaster. I’m delighted that Joe Biden will cancel the Keystone permit on his first day in office. With all of the major crises facing America, we must never lose sight of the most existential threat facing our planet: climate change.”

The controversial project has faced several protests from environmentalists and Native Americans since it was first proposed more than a decade ago. In April, a district judge in Montana ruled against the pipeline and canceled a key permit.

TC Energy, the company behind the pipeline, had sued the U.S. government before President Trump Donald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE assumed office but dropped the effort after Trump was elected, the CBC noted.

A legal expert who spoke with the outlet said that if TC Energy launches a similar lawsuit, the success would depend on whether investors decide to stay on the project.

