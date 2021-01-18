https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-says-racist-travel-bans-will-stay/
About The Author
Related Posts
Peachy Keenan masterpiece…
January 1, 2021
SUV 1, Stupid Bish 0
January 17, 2021
Jonathan Turley is freaked out by (democrat) censorship…
November 18, 2020
All eyes on Justice Alito…
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy