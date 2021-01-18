https://justthenews.com/government/congress/bidens-dhs-secretary-nominee-opposes-defunding-ice?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing that he opposes defunding Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford asked if he would recommend defunding ICE.

“No,” Mayorkas said during the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee confirmation hearing.

Lankford also asked Mayorkas if he thinks ICE needs additional federal support.

“There I will have to study the condition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, how efficiently and effectively it is using its resources and how it is best serving the American public,” he said. “That requires my study.”

