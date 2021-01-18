https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534687-bidens-load-food-boxes-in-philadelphia-on-mlk-day

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE and incoming first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenBiden chooses Amanda Gorman as youngest known inaugural poet DeVos makes final pitch for school choice in letter to Congress Bidens honor front-line workers in NYE address: ‘We owe them, we owe them, we owe them’ MORE volunteered at a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia on Monday to mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Bidens helped pack food boxes at Philabundance, the largest hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, as part of a national day of service two days before Biden will be sworn in as the next president.

Biden, clad in a black face mask and Philabundance hat, packed cans into food boxes on a conveyor belt at the volunteer site, which was outdoors. Jill Biden added rice to the packages. The two spent about 40 minutes at the volunteer site. More than 150 food boxes were packaged at the event, according to a transition aide.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBiden-Harris team unveils inauguration playlist Trump approval rating relatively unchanged in wake of Capitol rioting: NBC News poll Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday MORE will also volunteer in Washington, D.C., later Monday alongside her husband and incoming second gentleman, Doug Emhoff Doug EmhoffBidens load food boxes in Philadelphia on MLK Day Biden calls Americans to volunteer on MLK Jr. Day Harris: ‘Don’t let anyone put you in a box because of your gender’ MORE.

President Trump Donald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE and Vice President Pence are not scheduled to make any public appearances on Monday. The White House issued a proclamation marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day late last week.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee organizing Biden’s inaugural activities encouraged Americans to participate in a national day of service on Monday. The committee organized more than 2,500 events across every U.S. state and territory.

The committee has also organized an hourlong Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration featuring speakers and entertainers that will stream online Monday evening. The program will feature Martin Luther King Jr.’s children the Rev. Dr. Bernice King and Martin Luther King III; actress Rosario Dawson; cellist Yo-Yo Ma; and the Rev. Al Sharpton, among others.

Biden and Harris will be inaugurated at a pared-down ceremony at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

