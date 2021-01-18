https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/01/18/body-double-joe-biden-arrives-to-volunteer-at-food-bank-wearing-a-mask-protective-gloves-and-sunglasses/

President-elect Joe Biden spent part of this Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering at a food bank in Philadelphia … at least we think it was Biden. As someone in the comments mentioned, remember back in 2017 when #FakeMelania trended, and thousands on Twitter swore that the woman walking beside President Trump was not his wife but a body double?

It was such a dumb idea that it trended again in 2018, and then it trended again in 2019, helped along by a piece in the New York Daily News. So how do we know this Joe Biden, dressed not unlike Michael Jackson, was the real Joe Biden and not a body double?

Biden entered the charity food bank event wearing a mask, a hat, and sunglasses as well as protective gloves and waved to supporters pic.twitter.com/nFQgupgTxE — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) January 18, 2021

Countdown to all those Fake Melania trolls changing over their game to #fakebiden. That’s going to happen, right? 🤔 — NancyBellicec (@Nancy_Bellicec) January 18, 2021

Could literally be anyone — Il Sorpasso (@il__sorpasso) January 18, 2021

Was it the real Joe or his stand in double? — Michael Bowman (@FlaRockHouseMan) January 18, 2021

Good grief – – how to tell if it’s actually him? — Independent Voter Girly (@independentgrly) January 18, 2021

Is he alive? — Gerard_Weston_EXE (@ExeGerard) January 18, 2021

Can you confirm it’s actually him?

I wouldn’t be surprised if he has a body double. — Uncle Sam’s Rage (@UncleSamRage) January 18, 2021

Probably not even him. — Victory or Death (@IncognitoMeems) January 18, 2021

Hat mask and sunglasses. MSM, if faithful to the scrutiny from the last 4 years, should question if that’s really Biden. — Dr Elect Mike (@thatguymike6250) January 18, 2021

The Invisible President — Blanco La Flare (@GrapplingMantis) January 18, 2021

Is that old Claude Rains movie on TNC again? pic.twitter.com/BJfxIxfzeq — Shirley Johnson📓✒🔫 (@ShirleyJwriter) January 18, 2021

Not Biden. Calling it now! — BlahBlahBlah-Elect (@Nixxxess) January 18, 2021

How can we be sure this wasn’t Michael Jackson? pic.twitter.com/eyh6trFHv2 — Firstname Bunchanumbers (@fnamebunchanum) January 18, 2021

As he left he grabbed his crotch, thrust it upwards, shouted what was reported to be ‘he heeee, owwww’ and danced out of the room in a style that is commonly referred to as the ‘moonwalk’ — Thomas Burns (@TomSnrub) January 18, 2021

That would have been Gov. Ralph Northam in blackface. He won that dance contest, by the way.

The masquerade thickens. — p (@t58_buster) January 18, 2021

Definitely the type of guy to follow children into the bathroom — Billy Giles (@Billy18419401) January 18, 2021

He’s not sniffing heads and fondling children. How do we know it’s really him? — Squatter In Chief Pedophile-Select Biden (@jakestfrm77) January 18, 2021

Even if it was him, what is wrong with people thinking this is normal? — Englishnortherner (@MJ_Fennell) January 18, 2021

And since the New York Times recently reported that Biden has been “double-masking,” a lot of people are wondering what the point is in getting the COVID-19 vaccine anyway.

Why should anyone get vaccinated if you have to look like this after being inoculated? — President Delecto (@Danjoe55) January 18, 2021

Was he vaccinated against poor people, though? — Mark James Beshey (@mjbeshey) January 18, 2021

Just put Joe in a bubble at this point 😭😭😭 — MF WHOM (@LouietheBlonde) January 18, 2021

Why don’t he just wear a full bio hazard suit at least you would be able to see his face🤣 — TOPBLAZER85🇬🇧🇵🇰 (@TOPBLAZER85) January 18, 2021

Just get the man a body condom if you’re that worried😂 pic.twitter.com/QlXIMDR0LB — Sunny Day (@SunnyDa56902852) January 18, 2021

That’s right you peons don’t you dare contaminate our national treasure 😜 — kay (@kay1139) January 18, 2021

Guy is in the basement. — NEWFIE#45 (@BENNETT4511) January 18, 2021

“Where’s Joe?” is the new “Where’s Hunter?”

