https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/breaking-trump-delivers-farewell-address?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Less than 24 hours before he leaves office, President Trump on Tuesday delivered a farewell address, decrying the violence that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 but pledging “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

Trump, in a roughly 20-minute speech, welcomed the incoming president, something he had fought since Election Day. “This week, we inaugurate a new Administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous,” he said.

But he also touted his own achievements from four years as president.

“We did what we came here to do – and so much more. Above all, we have reasserted the sacred idea that in America, the government answers to the people. We restored the idea that in America, no one is forgotten – because everyone matters and everyone has a voice,” Trump said.

“I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices – because that’s what you elected me to do. Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation. We restored American Strength at home — and American leadership abroad. We built the greatest economy in the history of the world.”

Trump also said his administration boosted America’s standing in the world and achieved extraordinary advances in pushing peace in the Middle East.

“We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before. As a result of our bold diplomacy and principled realism, we achieved a series of historic peace deals in the Middle East. It is the dawn of a new Middle East and we are bringing our soldiers home. I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has started no new wars,” he said.

And Trump warned Americans not to lose faith in their country. “The greatest danger we face is a loss of confidence in ourselves – a loss of confidence in our national greatness,” Trump said. “No nation can long thrive that loses faith in its own values, history, and heroes – for these are the very sources of our unity and our vitality. America is not a timid nation of tame souls who need to be sheltered and protected from those with whom we disagree. We are – and must always be – a land of hope, of light and of glory to all the world,” he said.

Trump also condemned the riot at the Capitol that occurred after he gave a speech in which he said he would never concede.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever we must unify around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our common destiny.”

In conclusion, Trump said: “Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at Noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning. There’s never been anything like it. The belief that a nation must serve its citizens will not dwindle but instead only grow stronger by the day. As long as the American people hold in their hearts deep and devoted love of country then there is nothing that this country can not achieve,” he said.

“Thank you and farewell. Bless you and God bless the United States of America.”

See the full video here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

