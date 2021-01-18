https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-twitter-executive-details-plans-political-censorship-global-scale-recording-obtained-project-veritas-video/

Project Veritas has released an alarming new video exposing senior Twitter Executive Vijaya Gadde detailing plans to replicate censorship measures around the world.

The new video is Part 2 in a series exposing Twitter.

In the first release, Jack Dorsey laid out the roadmap for future political censorship.

“We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration,” Dorsey said in a video recorded January 8.

The latest release features Gadde, Twitter Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Lead, saying that “we’re going to actually be more aggressive in our enforcement beyond de-amplification.”

“One of the interesting things is a lot of the work that we’ve been doing over the last week is work that we’ve built on in other places around the world, where we’ve seen violence unfold as a result of either misleading information or coded rhetoric,” Gadde says.

“A lot of our learnings here [in the United States] have come from other markets. So, in that sense, you know, we do feel like it is – this is our global approach.” Gadde: “We need to be very focused on being able to enforce any of these policies or enforcement decisions we make at scale.”

She continues to detail their censorship efforts by saying, “we decided to escalate our enforcement of the civic integrity policy and use a label that disabled engagements to stop the spread of potentially inflammatory content, which is the content around election interference, election fraud, stealing the election, that type of thing.”

“We think that the severity of what’s happening on the ground, coupled with the information that’s contained in these [election fraud] tweets — misleading information about the election being stolen and massive fraud around the election are what is changing our analysis of how we should enforce this [civic integrity] policy. It [election fraud tweets] is a much more severe violation given what we were seeing on the ground.”

