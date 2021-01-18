https://www.theepochtimes.com/california-calls-for-pause-in-use-of-huge-batch-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccines_3660932.html

California officials late Sunday directed COVID-19 vaccine providers to not administer any doses from a batch of over 330,000 that was circulated across the state.

The reason was a “higher-than-usual number of possible allergic reactions,” California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a statement.

The doses were produced by Moderna.

Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating.

“Fewer than 10 individuals required medical attention over the span of 24 hours. Out of an extreme abundance of caution and also recognizing the extremely limited supply of vaccine, we are recommending that providers use other available vaccine inventory and pause the administration of vaccines from Moderna Lot 041L20A until the investigation by the CDC, FDA, Moderna and the state is complete,” Pan said.

Moderna hasn’t responded to repeated requests for details on its involvement in tracking adverse reactions to its vaccine.

The possible allergic reactions are believed to have all occurred in people within 30 minutes after getting injected. The CDC recommends vaccine providers implement a 15-minute observation period for people getting one of the COVID-19 vaccines, and a 30-minute observation period for people who have had an allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies in the past.

Data from the manufacturers of the two authorized COVID-19 vaccines demonstrate the known and potential benefits of this vaccine outweigh the known and potential harms of becoming infected with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Thousands of reports of adverse reactions after getting one of the vaccines have been submitted to Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a passive reporting system that officials advise healthcare professionals and others to use. Officials are investigating adverse reactions and deaths but have so far not linked them definitively to either vaccine. The ratio of adverse reactions to vaccines administered is higher than that of flu vaccines.

Both use messenger RNA. The new approach to vaccines is aimed at triggering an immune response that helps the immune system build immunity to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, which causes COVID-19. Messenger RNA contains genetic material that instructs cells on how to produce a “spike protein” that is seen in the CCP virus. In contrast, most vaccines have traditionally contained weakened or inactivated versions of the disease-causing pathogen.

