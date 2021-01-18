https://www.theepochtimes.com/californian-man-allegedly-lived-in-security-zone-at-ohare-airport-for-3-months_3661417.html
A man from California allegedly lived in a secured area in the security zone of O’Hare International Airport in Chicago for 3 months undetected before his arrest Saturday, said state attorneys. Aditya Singh, 36, from a Los Angeles suburb, was charged with felony criminal trespass in a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft, according to the Chicago Tribune. Two United Airlines employees ran into Singh and requested his ID on Saturday afternoon. Singh showed them an airport ID badge from an operations manager that had been reported missing on Oct. 26. The employees then called 911 and the police came and arrested Singh, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Kathleen Hagerty. After a prosecutor detailed the allegations in bond court on Sunday, Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz asked, “So if I understand you correctly, you’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the …