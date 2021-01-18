https://thehill.com/homenews/534699-census-bureau-director-steven-dillingham-resigns

Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham is resigning from his position effective Wednesday, he said in a message to bureau staff on Monday.

Dillingham’s decision comes after he faced scrutiny from Democrats and other critics for allegedly succumbing to efforts by the Trump administration to politicize the census.

Dillingham, a Trump appointee, has been the subject of controversy due to President TrumpDonald TrumpIran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries Pardon-seekers have paid Trump allies tens of thousands to lobby president: NYT MORE’s push to exclude undocumented immigrants from the decennial congressional apportionment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commerce Department’s Office of Inspector General last week released a memo stating that whistleblowers reported that Trump appointees were pressuring career officials to produce tallies of undocumented immigrants before Trump leaves office.

After the memo’s release, Dillingham said in his own memo that bureau officials were told to “stand down” and halt efforts to gather the data, effectively ending Trump’s effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted.

House Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney Carolyn MaloneyWhat our kids should know after the Capitol Hill riot House Democrats reintroduce bill to reduce lobbyist influence Trump administration misses census data deadline, eyes March handover to Congress MORE (D-N.Y.) called on Dillingham to resign in a statement released Friday, saying she no longer had faith “that he can lead the Bureau to produce a fair, accurate, and complete 2020 Census count as required by the Constitution.” Maloney urged President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE to remove and replace Dillingham if he did not resign.

Dillingham, who was appointed to the position about two years ago, will step down on the day that Trump leaves office and Biden is sworn in as the next president. His departure comes almost a year before his term was supposed to end.

In the message to staff that was released on the Census Bureau’s website, Dillingham praised the work of bureau officials during the coronavirus pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Many institutions demurred in the face of this pandemic, and it is easy to understand why. But you did not. You met this challenge head on and overcame it. You adapted operations to carry out the mission while following public health and safety protocols. You made great sacrifices to continue our work as you and your loved ones experienced the pandemic. You were resilient and persevered,” Dillingham wrote.”

“For decades to come, scholars will study your work, not only to review and use the data you produced, but to answer the question of how the Census Bureau defied the odds to accomplish its mission,” he continued.

— Updated at 3 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

