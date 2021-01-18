https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/nra-charlescotton-newyork-letitajames/2021/01/18/id/1006145

Do not believe New York’s efforts to dissolve the National Rifle Association is due to money mismanagement or filing for bankruptcy, this is a political and unconstitutional attack that will just make the NRA stronger, according to the NRA’s first Vice President Charles Cotton on Newsmax TV.

“It will allow us to continue our mission without a corrupt government in New York doing everything they can to put us out of business,” Cotton told Monday’s “Stinchfield.”

Cotton told host Grant Stinchfield the filing of Chapter 11 is a procedural move to reorganize the national’s leading Second Amendment lobby in Texas and all vendors are going to be repaid 100% plus interest.

“People understand this move to Texas is the greatest move for the NRA, or gun owners in the United States and the Second Amendment,” Cotton said.

“It became so obvious it was the right thing to do for our members.”

Cotton called out New York Attorney General Letitia James’ effort to dissolve the NRA and Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “extortion letters to banks and insurance companies,” adding even the left-leaning American Civil Liberties union is taking the side of the NRA in their legal fight against New York.

“That’s why the ACLU came in on our side of the issue, and let’s face it: They’re kind of strange bedfellows, but as they say it, ‘if New York can do it to the NRA, then a red state AG can do the same thing to Planned Parenthood or the ACLU,'” Cotton said.

“We’re talking about advocacy here and the First Amendment, not the Second Amendment.”

New York is failing to dissolve the NRA, Cotton said, instead merely making it stronger in Texas, as over 100,000 new members signed up in less than two weeks in early January.

“The members are responding tremendously,” Cotton said. “They are elated we’re getting out of New York and can go into Texas.”

