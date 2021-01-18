https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-18-dems-claim-when-trump-calls-for-peace-he-means-violence.html

(Natural News) No matter what Trump does or says, the Democrats continue to invert his words to make him out to be a racist, a criminal, and now, an insurrectionist. Former FBI official Andrew McCabe went on national television and claimed that Trump’s video message calling for peace is actually “coded language.” Even though Trump is calling for peace and denouncing political violence, McCabe said that Trump is secretly calling for violence.

“I want to be very clear: I unequivocally condemn the violence that we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country,” Trump said in a video message on the same day the Democrats in the House voted to impeach him for a second time. “No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag.”

Trump has been calling for peace for over a year as Democrats praise the destruction of their cities by left-wing insurrectionists

President Donald Trump has repeatedly condemned the violence that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. As a matter of consistency, Trump has condemned politically-motivated violence all year long and has called to restore law and order on multiple occasions where Democrats allowed it to continue on in their cities. Minneapolis, Kenosha, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and New York City are just a few cities where Trump has called for peace and law and order, yet the Democrats and the media continued to praise violence as “peaceful protest.” Across America, buildings were burned, streets seized, statues toppled, windows shattered, law enforcement attacked and businesses looted.

Now Trump is being accused of calling for violence as he is calling for peace yet again! The democrats are clinically insane, spouting gobbledygook and engaging in doublespeak.

“President Trump is a master at coded language and the use of dog whistles. And there is no question that that statement included some of those same references…he sends a signal to his folks to fight on,” McCabe said. The former FBI agent was fired by Trump after lying to investigators about the Obamagate spying scandal and the intelligence community’s plot to overthrow Donald Trump from office. Instead of standing with the President and his calls for peace, McCabe is trying to blame Trump for all the turmoil and all future acts of political violence.

There is an orchestrated plot to silence and convict Trump and his supporters long after 2020

Deranged House Democrats went a step further and impeached Trump for inciting insurrection at the Capitol, as a way to set precedent against any speech that challenges election fraud and other real world democrat crimes. After the second phony impeachment, the FBI has confirmed that the attack on the Capitol was planned several days in advance and included infiltration from Antifa and other left-wing groups that have got away with insurrection throughout 2020.

Not to mention, several Trump supporters were goaded into the Capitol building by the Capitol police themselves, who opened barriers so many different people could get through. Antifa insurrectionist, John Sullivan, was caught on video bragging how he posed as a Trump supporter, while breaking a window and letting Trump supporters into the Capitol behind him. Much of the insurrection was initiated by a select few, and Trump supporters must have been enraged after Capitol Police shot and killed a young woman. This orchestrated attack on Trump and his supporters has become all too obvious, especially with video evidence of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey detailing his plan to blame Donald Trump and tie his words and his supporters to real world violence so Twitter can then ban Trump and his supporters indefinitely from social media and banish them from other aspects of society.

