A competing media outlet is pointing to de-platforming efforts from CNN and decrying claims CNN is making as part of its efforts as false.

Newsmax TV has seen strong growth since the 2020 election, cutting into Fox News viewership. But its growth has sparked calls for censorship led by CNN.

A CNN reporter recently pressured cable providers to stop airing Newsmax and blamed its coverage of the election for the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. And former Facebook official Alex Stamos on CNN’s Sunday media show pushed for censorship, saying Newsmax and another news broadcaster, OANN, “have freedom of speech, but I’m not sure we need Verizon, AT&T, Comcast, and such bringing them into tens of millions of homes.”

Only one cable provider responded to CNN. CenturyLink said it was committed to providing “a variety of broadcast channels covering thousands of topics.” The Epoch Times has reached out to the cable providers CNN messaged and asked whether they had considered removing Newsmax or CNN.

Newsmax told The Epoch Times in an emailed statement: “Newsmax is disappointed that CNN, which has a long history of mis-reporting and conspiracy-mongering with its Steele Dossier and Russian Collusion reporting, is urging cable companies to remove Newsmax from their platforms.”

“CNN’s real reason is to eliminate Newsmax as a competitor. Newsmax is now the 4th highest-rated cable news channel and Newsmax is clearly on a trajectory to overtake CNN on ratings,” it added.

An unsubstantiated dossier from ex-British spy Christopher Steele, funded by Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee, played a central role in an investigation into purported ties between Donald Trump and his campaign and Russian actors.

CNN heavily promoted both the dossier and the investigation, which concluded with no evidence of collusion.

“CNN’s claims about Newsmax are also false. Newsmax never denied the election results. We called all contested states for Biden as they were certified and accepted him as President-elect on December 14,” Newsmax added. “We note that our coverage of Pres. Trump’s electoral challenge was similar to Fox News and Fox Business but they are not included in CNN’s recent blacklist. Clearly this is not about editorial concerns, this is about removing a new cable news competitor.”

CNN didn’t respond to a request for comment, including a request for whether it has published acknowledgements about the inaccuracy of some of its reporting on the Trump-Russia investigation.

