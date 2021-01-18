https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/retired-air-force-colonel-wants-republican-lawmaker-treated-like-muslim-terrorists/
I was Chief Prosecutor at Guantanamo for over 2 years and there’s far more evidence of Congressman Madison Cawthorn’s guilt than there was of guilt for 95+ percent of the detainees. It’s time we start a domestic war on sedition by American terrorists.@CawthornforNC#MadCaw pic.twitter.com/ImbOB3yHVZ
— Moe Davis (@ColMorrisDavis) January 18, 2021