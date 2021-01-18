https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/confirmed-president-trump-will-not-welcome-china-joe-white-house-wednesday/

President Trump plans on leaving the Swamp on Wednesday morning before the inauguration.

Trump will fly to Palm Beach to begin his post-presidency. His approval rating stands at 48% in the latest Rasmussen poll.

Over the weekend reporters announced President Trump had no plans of meeting with Joe Biden after the stolen election – nor should he.

78% of Trump voters believe the election was rigged or stolen.

TRENDING: VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Film Crew Releases Never Before Seen Footage of 2017 Inauguration Riots

On Monday it was confirmed that President Trump and Melania Trump will not welcome Joe Biden to the White House after the fraudulent election.

Breitbart.com reported:

President Donald Trump will not invite President-elect Joe Biden to the White House ahead of the inauguration Wednesday, according to reports. Typically, the sitting president invites his successor to the White House ahead of the inauguration. The sitting first lady welcomes the incoming first lady for tea and a tour of the building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

