These crazy leftists live in their own fantasy world.

Governor Cuomo set up three layers of security around the state capitol in Albany this past week in anticipation of an “armed MAGA protest.”

But nobody showed up.

Only reporters were there.

It was just more fake news by the media.

Cuomo set up 3 layers of security and state troopers ahead of an alleged pro-Trump demonstration in Albany No one showed up except journalists https://t.co/6eLR1Iwg6U — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 18, 2021

The Democrat and Chronicle reported:

The barricades were set up and three layers of fences cordoned off the steps to the New York Capitol — awaiting a possible repeat of the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — but the statehouse area remained quiet, as did statehouses across the Mid-Atlantic states. State, local and federal agencies said they were well prepared to address any threat at New York’s Capitol amid intelligence chatter targeting statehouses nationwide. In Albany, the only forces marshaled in any numbers were state police and journalists, joined by counterprotesters you could count on one hand.

LIVE: DC on Lockdown: January 17th, 2021 https://t.co/YcNVadPISI — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 17, 2021

