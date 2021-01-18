https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/horowitz-stinchfield-newsmaxtv-democrats/2021/01/18/id/1006149

The routine of Democrats attacking religion goes against the basis on which this country was formed, according to conservative thinker and author David Horowitz on Newsmax TV.

“Democrats have been attacking religion for 50 years,” Horowitz told host Grant Stinchfield on Monday’s “Stinchfield.” “This country was founded by religious Protestants — 98 percent of the settlers were Protestant/Christians, and they had a revolutionary doctrine from the Reformation which was the priesthood of all believers, radical equality, that included black slaves, which is why radical Christians led the world in abolishing slavery.

“For the first time in 3,000 years, they declared slavery immoral. And the Democrat party, they hate religion because they hate America. They hate the founding principles.”

Horowitz is the author of the bestselling “ Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.” [Note: “Dark Agenda” is at bookstores or check out the FREE Offer – Click Here Now]

Horowitz said Democrats have been hypocritical in condemning Republicans who question the presidential election outcome.

“They’re busy criminalizing you if you question an election even though they’ve done it in every Republican election since the first George [W.] Bush election,” he said. “They have challenged the certification of electors but suddenly if Republicans do it, they’re traitors and they need to be thrown out of Congress and probably put in jail. We live in terrible times right now.”

The writer also blasted Democrats for how they have exploited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, censoring Republicans on social media and in calling for the shutting down of right-wing networks.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

