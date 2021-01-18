https://www.dailywire.com/news/debra-messing-will-boycott-any-show-or-network-that-platforms-kayleigh-mcenany

Actress Debra Messing has joined the chorus of celebrities and commentators demanding a blacklist of Trump’s inner White House circle, especially his soon-to-be former Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

In a tweet on Monday, the “Will & Grace” star threatened to boycott any channel or network that grants McEnany a platform, saying she will cease all support for any advertisers associated with them.

“If I ever see [Kayleigh McEnany] on a panel on a news show or hired by a network, I am immediately ceasing to support every single advertiser on that network,” tweeted Messing with the hashtag “Deplatform Hate.”

After the election, hardcore leftists quickly advocated that many of Trump’s close associates be blacklisted entirely; those sentiments only increased after the riot on Capitol Hill.

”You know, I think that Trump, um, tear-gassed peaceful protesters for a photo op. I think the Trump ripped children from their parents. I think that Trump called NFL players sons of bitches I think that—for exercising their First Amendment rights,” said “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin way back in November. “I think those people in his administration that not only drafted some of those policies but were complicit in some of those policies shouldn’t be forgotten.”

“People like Kirstjen Nielsen, people like Stephen Miller, people like Kellyanne Conway, people like Vice President Mike Pence who was woefully inadequate of his role as the head of the coronavirus task force and people like Ben Carson and Betsy Devos, I don’t think those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration,” she continued. “I don’t think they should be forgotten. I don’t think we should look the other way. I think we need to remember because if you don’t remember things then past becomes prologue. I do think people need to be held accountable for their actions and um I don’t think it’s reminiscent of McCarthyism at all.”

In September of last year, Messing supported her “Will & Grace” co-star Eric McCormack when he ignited a firestorm on Twitter by publicly stating that he would no longer work with Trump supporters, and asking to be told who would be in attendance at a fundraiser for the president in Beverly Hills.

“Hey, [THR], kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx,” tweeted McCormack.

Shortly thereafter, Messing joined in on the Trump supporter hate-fest when she also demanded to know the names of those in attendance at the fundraiser, effectively supporting a blacklist against people who think differently from her. “Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” she tweeted.

After considerable pushback from both the Left and the Right, both McCormack and Messing semi-retracted their statements, accusing their critics of misinterpreting them.

“I want to be clear about my social media post from last week, which has been misinterpreted in a very upsetting way. I absolutely do not support blacklists or discrimination of any kid, as anyone who knows me would attest. I’d simply like to understand where Trump’s major donations are coming from, which is a matter of public record. I am holding myself responsible for making educated and informed decisions that I can morally and ethically stand by and to do that, transparency is essential,” wrote McCormack on Instagram.

Messing later tweeted her co-star’s message alongside the caption, “I couldn’t have said it better.”

