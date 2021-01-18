https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/inauguration-capitol-national-guard-security/2021/01/18/id/1006131

No signs of an “insider threat” to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration has been found thus far, according to the Department of Defense on Monday.

With law enforcement officials vetting National Guard troops stationed in the nation’s capital, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said authorities have “no intelligence” indicating plans for violence or demonstrations have emerged, per The Hill.

“As is normal for military support to large security events, the Department will vet National Guardsmen who are in Washington, D.C.,” Miller said in a statement. “While we have no intelligence indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing the capital.

“This type of vetting often takes place by law enforcement for significant security events. However, in this case the scope of military participation is unique.”

Approximately 25,000 National Guard members will be in Washington, D.C., before, during, and immediately following Wednesday’s inauguration. The Associated Press reported Sunday the FBI was vetting troops due to concerns of insider threats.

Miller thanked the FBI for its assistance. He also said Monday the D.C. National Guard was providing extra training to troops coming to the district.

“If they see or hear something that is not appropriate, they should report it to their chain of command,” he said.

Government officials and law enforcement have been on high alert following the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by demonstrators protesting the election result. President Donald Trump and allies claimed voter fraud in several key battleground states gave the election to Biden.

A handful of current or former military personnel have been linked to the Capitol riot, which resulted in five deaths and more than 100 arrests.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

