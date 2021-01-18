https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/18/dem-rep-steve-cohen-suggests-that-at-least-75-of-national-guard-might-be-compromised-because-they-voted-for-donald-trump-video/

We’re not exactly sure of the best way to turn the national tension dial back down, but we’re pretty sure this from Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen isn’t it:

Great job, Steve.

Steve Cohen seems to have a projection problem.

Pretty much!

That seems to be going around quite a bit lately.

Don’t hold your breath.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

