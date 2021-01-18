https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/democrat-fears-national-guard-might-something-stop-biden/

The “virtual” inauguration for Joe Biden on Wednesday will be anything but normal.

Already, 25,000 National Guard troops have been dispatched to Washington, D.C., in response to the Jan. 6 riot.

On Monday, an inauguration rehearsal was interrupted because of a fire in a nearby homeless camp.

Now, a House Democrat from Tennessee, Rep. Steve Cohen, is expressing distrust of the Guard troops.

“The Guard is 90-some-odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden,” Cohen told CNN. “You gotta figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative, and I see that on my social media … they’re probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden.

“The other 75% are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something,” he charged. “And there were military people and police who took oaths to defend the Constitution and to protect and defend who didn’t do it who were in the insurrection. So it does concern me.”

Talk-radio host Rush Limbaugh said the concern about the behavior of the Nation Guard, or the Secret Service, was “sick.”

“So the transition team has asked commanders of the National Guard to take whatever steps they deem necessary to neuter these members of the National Guard. The request supposedly was refused, which ended up fueling the fear of an actual attack. Supposedly the fears of the transition team started with Biden’s Secret Service detail,” he explained.

“So they’re wanting people to believe that the Secret Service detail is still under the command of Trump, that they’re still loyal to Trump, and that they’re going to do whatever they’re gonna do here against Plugs. This is sick! This is not what the Secret Service does. The Secret Service does not get compromised like this. The very idea that the Democrat Party wants you to think this kind of thing is possible is being one for one reason.”

He charged it was part of a strategy to make American people think they had to give up some freedoms while “drastic action” is taken.

“I don’t quite know how to characterize this. It’s not enough to call what’s happening a shame. But the steps to which the Democrats are willing to go in order here to control as much of the thinking and movement in this country as so they can is just beyond the pale. But they are dead serious about it,” he said.

Concerns have been raised about protesters trying to disrupt the Wednesday inauguration, prompting the installation of security fencing, concertina wire and more.

Virtually forgotten in the reporting of the security, however, are the riots that left buildings damaged and cars burned in the protest of President Donald Trump’s inauguration four years ago.

Cohen conceded he had not seen evidence of any planned “insider attack.”

Regarding Cohen’s claims, Limbaugh said, “This is a great example of how norms are just being swept aside and replaced by insanity that’s made to look like normalcy. It’s just beyond the pale, what is being done.”

Officials said they were considering the possibility of an “insider threat,” according to Politico, and were “vetting” the troops who are there.

Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy told the Associated Press he had seen no evidence of threats.

“We’re continually going through the process and taking second, third looks at every one of the individuals assigned to this operation,” he said.

Cohen’s accusation was blasted on Twitter as “reckless” and “stupid.”

Many Hollywood celebrities plan to attend Biden’s inauguration.

President Trump will be the first president in 152 years to skip the inauguration of his successor.

