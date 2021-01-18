https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/democrat-lawmaker-suggests-white-male-military-members-may-seditionist-conspirators-video/

Without offering any evidence whatsoever, Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) suggested white male servicemembers may be seditionist conspirators.

Cohen made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on CNN in response to reports the FBI is vetting 25,000 National Guard troops over fears of an ‘insider attack.’

According to NBC, US defense officials are worried about an inside attack or threat from guard members chosen to secure Biden’s sham inauguration.

Cohen suggested white males who voted for Trump should be profiled because they may be seditionist conspirators.

“The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden,” Cohen said.

WATCH:

.@RepCohen on his concerns w/ the National Guard securing the Inauguration: “The [National] Guard is 90 some-odd percent male; and only about 20 percent of white males voted for Biden … there are probably not more than 25% of the people there protecting us that voted for Biden” pic.twitter.com/ofQfLuCw8I — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 18, 2021

