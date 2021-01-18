https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/doh-robert-reichs-take-on-what-joe-biden-will-be-unburdened-by-backfired-so-hilariously-it-got-deleted/
About The Author
Related Posts
REPORT: President Trump headed to Walter Reed hospital 'out of an abundance of caution'
October 2, 2020
LA's district attorney says he wasn't aware people who 'did not have enough education to keep their mouths shut' are family of murder victim
December 19, 2020
Rashida Tlaib deletes vile retweet with a phrase associated with the destruction of Israel
November 30, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy