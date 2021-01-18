https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/600683705db3705aa0a57e6a
The FBI searched the Huntington Beach apartment of a far-right extremist who previously claimed to have attended the Capitol riot….
The White House is so desperate to have people attend President Trump’s military sendoff that it invited Anthony Scaramucci to the event, Anthony Scaramucci said on Monday.”Trust me, that had to be a …
A woman accused of breaching the Capitol and planning to sell to Russia a laptop or hard drive she allegedly stole from Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was arrested in Pennsylvania’s Middle District Mon…
Joe Biden’s amnesty plan will provide the prize of U.S. citizenship to everyone who can show they were in the U.S. illegally on January 1….
With a matter of hours to go until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, Washington, D.C., including the National Mall and the U.S. Capitol, remain on lockd…