CNN finally publishes a factual report!

Three-in-four Republicans say the 2020 election was stolen from President Donald Trump.

Despite their tyrannical tactics, Americans understand the election was rigged.

This comes after the US Capitol “riot” and after weeks of the liberal media and tech giants SILENCING and PUNISHING any American who dares question the election fraud.

And we continue to report the facts of the 2020 election fraud.

Evidently, the American still do not trust the fake news.

Three in four Republicans believe that Joe Biden did not legitimately win the November 2020 presidential election, a new poll has found. A CNN poll, released on Sunday and conducted by SSRS between January 9 and 14, shows that 75 percent of Republicans do not think that Biden won the election legitimately, compared to 1 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independents. With 6 percent of GOP supporters saying they are unsure, this leaves just 19 percent who do believe Biden won legitimately, compared to 99 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents.

