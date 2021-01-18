https://www.theepochtimes.com/falun-dafa-association-announcement-beware-of-counterfeit-and-illegal-products_3661082.html

Currently, the public has a certain awareness of Falun Dafa, a spiritual meditation practice that originated in China. This is the result of Dafa practitioners enduring 21 years of persecution and their efforts to clarify the truth with compassion.

Falun Dafa cannot be used to make money for personal gain. However, some unscrupulous businessmen have stolen the Falun emblem to make vests, T-shirts, etc. to sell on the internet. Using a registered trademark without the owner’s permission violates the law.

Please note that people who wear this kind of clothing do not represent Falun Gong. Anything they do in public places has nothing to do with Falun Dafa. Practitioners of Falun Dafa should not manufacture, sell, or buy such illegal goods.

