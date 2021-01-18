https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/doug-schoen-democrat-strategist-harvard-law/2021/01/18/id/1006138

Doug Schoen, one of nation’s most respected Democratic political strategists, pollsters, and campaign consultants, has joined Newsmax TV as an analyst.

Schoen, a longtime Democrat who helped shape Bill Clinton’s successful 1996 campaign and who has worked on dozens of major Senate and gubernatorial races, will be a regular on Newsmax TV giving vital analysis on the new Biden administration and the national political landscape.

“Doug is a Democrat who plays it fair and square and calls it as he sees it,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

He added, “Since our founding over two decades ago, Newsmax has striven to give our readers and viewers ‘both sides’ and we’re now lucky to have one of the very best joining our roster.”

“In a short time, Newsmax TV has become one America’s leading news networks, and I am glad to join such a strong group of news professionals,” Schoen said.

Schoen is familiar to the Newsmax audience, as a longtime contributor to Fox News and frequent columnist for Newsmax magazine.

Newsmax is now America’s 4th highest-rated cable news channel. Carried by all major cable systems and offered on most OTT platforms, Newsmax is watched by 30 million Americans regularly.

Schoen became interested in politics as a student at Horace Mann School in New York City. He graduated from Harvard and Harvard Law School, where he worked on the Harvard Crimson, writing satirical political commentary. He also obtained a DPhil in Politics from Oxford University.

Schoen launched his career as a political consultant, founding Penn, Schoen & Berland with Mark Penn and Michael Berland, and working on the campaigns of Jay Rockefeller, Evan Bayh, and Richard Shelby.

He was then tapped as a top adviser to help resuscitate Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection campaign.

For the past 20 years, he has been a senior adviser to Michael Bloomberg, helping him win election three times as New York City mayor.

Recognized as the co-inventor of overnight polling, Schoen has been previously named “Pollster of the Year” by the American Association of Political Consultants and was profiled in Time magazine’s “Masters of the Message.”

Schoen currently serves on the Advisory Council of Represent.Us, a non-partisan group that fights corruption, and has been a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, New York Daily News, The Hill, Fox News, and other publications.

He is the author of 15 bestselling books including his most recent “The End of Democracy?: Russia and China on the Rise, America in Retreat.”

Other books include “The Russia-China Axis: The New Cold War and America” and “America in the Age of Trump: Opportunities and Oppositions in an Unsettled World.”

