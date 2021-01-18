https://justthenews.com/government/security/fbi-affidavit-says-virginia-man-conspired-breach-capitol-discussed-plans-jan-1?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An FBI agent on Sunday filed an affidavit supporting a criminal arrest warrant against a Virginia man for conspiring as early as Jan. 1 in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building five days later in Washington, D.C.

The affidavit comes amid claims that a crowd stormed the building in response to comments from Trump at a Jan. 6 rally.

According to the Jan. 17 affidavit, Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Va., discussed plans on New Year’s Day with others regarding their intentions in the nation’s capital.

The warrant claims that Caldwell conspired to unlawfully enter a government building, and to engage in disruptive and disorderly conduct and other offenses.

Critics of President Trump have accused him of inciting the siege, with a speech at rally earlier in the day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

