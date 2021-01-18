https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/534726-fbi-intel-report-warned-qanon-followers-discussed-posing-as-national

An FBI intelligence report sent to law enforcement Monday warned that QAnon followers have discussed posing as National Guard members in Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day.

The intelligence report obtained by The Washington Post warned that QAnon followers and “lone wolves” — some of which were present at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — have indicated that they plan to go to D.C. for the inauguration.

The FBI also says that it observed people downloading and sharing maps of locations in the District, and discussed how they could be used to interfere in security.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the briefing did not identify specific plots to attack the inauguration that would be similar to the Jan. 6 riot.

The FBI didn’t characterize the credibility or gravity of the threats given to law enforcement to the Post, but referred to remarks FBI Director Christopher Wray made last week.

“We’re monitoring all incoming leads, whether they’re calls for armed protest, potential threats that grow out of the January 6 breach of the Capitol, or other kinds of potential threats leading up to inaugural events and in various other targets. So we’re latched up with all of our partners in that regard,” Wray said.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told the newspaper that the agency “takes all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal, state, local and military partners to continue securing the 59th Inauguration based on the relevant intelligence available to the security community.”

The Secret Service, which is taking over security for the inauguration, said in a statement to The Hill that it “takes all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal, state, local and military partners to continue securing the 59th Inauguration based on the relevant intelligence available to the security community.”

The FBI did not return a request for comment from The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

National Guardsmen having been flooding into D.C. over the past week amid heightened fears of another attack like the one on the U.S. Capitol that led to five deaths.

The Associated Press reported on Sunday that the FBI is screening all 25,000 National Guard troops headed to D.C. out of fears of an insider attack.

Over 100 people have been arrested in connection with the riot, including members of law enforcement and former military personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

