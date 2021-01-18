https://justthenews.com/government/state-houses/sdfsad?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing a laptop computer or hard drive from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the recent U.S. Capitol Building riot was arrested Monday by federal authorities.

The woman has been identified as Riley June Williams of Harrisburg, Pa. Williams appeared in a video of the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol to be taking the computer or hard drive. She was purportedly identified on the video by a former romantic partner who alerted authorities.

The ex also said William intended to send the computer to a friend in Russia who planned to sell it to that country’s foreign intelligence service, but that plan fell through, according to the Associated Press.

The FBI said in an arrest warrant Sunday that Williams is charged with illegally entering the Capitol and disorderly conduct. She has not been charged with theft.

Williams’ father told local law enforcement that he and his daughter went to Washington, D.C., on the day of the protest but didn’t stay together, meeting up later to return to Harrisburg, the FBI said.

Williams’ mother told local law enforcement that her daughter packed a bag and left before she was arrested, saying she would be gone for a couple of weeks, the wire service also reports. She also changed her phone number and deleted a number of social media accounts, the FBI said.

