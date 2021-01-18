https://www.theepochtimes.com/first-amendment-in-danger-constitution-is-next-pastor-brian-gibson_3659735.html

Religious freedom advocate Pastor Brian Gibson warned that the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is in danger, and once the First Amendment collapses, the U.S. Constitution will fall like Dominos.

“Whenever you watch the church being shut down, you watch the freedom of speech being taken away, you watch the censorship, you watch the ability to assemble together being threatened in the name of COVID. The Constitution has no COVID clause. And so the first thing that’s listed there in the Constitution is the freedom of religion. And if it falls, and the First [Amendment] falls, the rest of the Constitution falls like a domino,” Gibson told NTD’s “Focus Talk.”

Last year, Gibson’s church in Owensboro, Kentucky, was ordered to shut down. The Health Department told the pastor that if he ran a drive-thru Easter egg giveaway, they would close his church.

Gibson has multiple churches in Texas and Kentucky. He started Peaceably Gather to help organize churches and faith leaders together to reopen during COVID-19 pandemic-related shutdown measures across the country. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus.

He calls on people of various faiths to stand up for freedom of religion in the country.

“So it doesn’t matter if they’re Jewish, it doesn’t matter if they’re Buddhist, it doesn’t matter what their religion is. They got to stand up and they have to speak. Because if they can take away the freedom of religion, I’m telling you, they’re coming to a neighborhood near you next,” he told host Jenny Chang.

He also warned about far-left influence in the education system.

“I think America needs to wake up on who has the mind of your children. Because if you can shape the mind of a child, you can shape the mind of the future of our nation.”

“We have to first start with our children. It’s so important,” the pastor stressed.

Gibson said he believes that those on the far-left that have promoted “cancel culture” are not actually the majority, but have amplified their voice to intimidate moderates. “Even quite a few left-wingers in America don’t want to see the freedom of speech leave. But they’re so scared of speaking up and speaking out,” he said.

He said Big Tech’s censorship of prominent accounts, including President Donald Trump’s, is “Big Tech operating the Marxist playbook and the silence of free speech in America.”

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media companies permanently removed Trump from their platforms, claiming he incited violence during a speech he gave on Jan. 6 before a small group of protestors breached the Capitol.

Gibson said Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 was very peaceful, but that the far-left weaponized it. He called it hypocritical that Big Tech de-platformed Trump for his speech, while the Chinese Communist Party leaders and CCP Ayatollah of Iran can still make posts on Twitter.

“I believe it’s time for America to take away [Section 230] from them, to use the RICO statutes, and also the monopoly laws that we have, and to take Big Tech, and to push back against this.” the pastor said.

Charlotte Cuthbertson and Jenny Chang contributed to this report.

