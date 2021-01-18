https://www.theblaze.com/news/melania-trump-farewell-address

First lady Melania Trump issued a farewell statement in a video address posted Monday that called for Americans to unite and reject hatred and division.

“My fellow Americans it has been the honor of my life to serve as first lady of the Unites States,” said the first lady.

“The past few years have been unforgettable. As Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart, and their incredible stories of love, patriotism, and determination,” she continued.

Trump thanked the military, members of law enforcement and teachers. She also addressed the coronavirus pandemic.

“I ask all Americans to use caution and common sense to protect the world, as millions of vaccines are now being delivered,” the first lady said.

Trump went on to say that she was proud of her “Be Best” initiative and called on Americans to be ambassadors of the goals of her program.

“The promise of this nation belongs to all of us. Do not lose sight of your integrity and values. Use every opportunity to show consideration for another person, and build good habits into our daily lives,” she said.

She exhorted Americans to “focus on what unites us, to raise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence, and others before yourself.

“Together as one national family we can continue to the light of hope for future generations, and carry on America’s legacy of rising our nation through greater heights through our spirit of courage, goodness, and faith. No words can express the depth of my gratitude for the privilege of having served as your first lady,” she concluded. “To all the people of this country, you will be in my heart forever.”

President Donald Trump is not expected to attend the inauguration. The Trumps are expected to leave Washington, D.C., Wednesday morning and fly to his Palm Beach, Florida, resort, Mar-a-Lago.

President-elect Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will assume the White House on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

