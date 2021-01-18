https://davidharrisjr.com/steven/former-buzzfeed-employee-and-trump-hater-baked-alaska-who-endorsed-a-democrat-for-president-gets-arrested-after-storming-us-capitol/

A former employee of Buzzfeed was arrested for storming the Capitol Building and Buzzfeed is trying to downplay his former employment for them labeling him a “far-right troll” and a “right-wing extremist. That is absurd because Tim Gionet, better known online as ‘Baked Alaska,’ would never be hired by Buzzfeed and in the second place because Gionet is a liberal who supported Yang for president, not Trump.

Buzzfeed is not known for honesty. The videos he made for Buzzfeed are still available on their YouTube page. Baked Alaska was charged by the FBI for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.” Gionet livestreamed himself inside the Capitol. And obviously, he was much more than a casual observer by the charges brought against him.

And it’s not just Buzzfeed using this propaganda. All of the lamestream media is calling him far right even though he has condemned the alt right for radicalizing the amass shooter t a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Gionet said:

“It was so obvious that this guy was radicalized by the Alt-Right and became a right-wing extremist.”

Do a search and show me where he has even remotely taken an alt-right position on anything. The opposite is true. He opposes the far right. He even made a video for Andrew Wang in which he said the far left liberal Wang was heaven sent.

From The Gateway Pundit

Former Buzzfeed employee Tim Gionet, better known online as ‘Baked Alaska,’ was arrested Friday for illegally entering the US Capitol building on January 6th.

Baked Alaska was charged by the FBI for “knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority” and “violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds,” according to criminal complaint obtained by The Scoop.

The former Buzzfeed video creator live-streamed himself inside the Capitol on DLive, a popular streaming platform.

Although Buzzfeed is aggressively trying to distance itself from their past connection to Baked Alaska by labeling him a “far-right troll” and a “right-wing extremist,” Baked Alaska endorsed far-left Democrat Andrew Yang for President in 2019, and even filmed a rap music video for a song called “Yang Gang Anthem” that he made about Andrew Yang.

“I’m thinking he’s heaven-sent,” raps Baked Alaska in the song, referring to Andrew Yang.

Yang takes up all the alt-right positions such as Medicare for All, guaranteed minimum income for all Americans, abortions on demand and amnesty for 22 million illegal aliens. Yang has announced he is running for mayor of New York City.

