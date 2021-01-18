https://rairfoundation.com/senator-ravier-slams-taxpayer-funded-photo-exhibit-celebrating-soros-migrant-invasion-video/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=senator-ravier-slams-taxpayer-funded-photo-exhibit-celebrating-soros-migrant-invasion-video

A Senator in Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (National Rally), Stéphane Ravier, slams a photo exhibition in the socialist-led city of Marseille meant to promote unlimited North African and Islamic migration to France.

The taxpayer funded photo exhibition, is dedicated to the migrant-“rescue” NGO, SOS Méditerranée, which is responsible for the mass-migration of hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants to Europe under the false flag of “refugees”. Furthermore, the George Soros-tied organization has been accused of aiding and abetting the trafficking of human beings.

A photo exhibition at the town hall retraces in images the so-called rescues at sea by SOS Méditerranée with their controversial NGO ships Aquarius, and Ocean Viking, whose home port is Marseille. As Senator Ravier explained, this exhibit is nothing more than a brainwashing tactic to convince the French to surrender their country to an invading army,

Propaganda aiming to get into the heads of the people of Marseille to make them accept this massive immigration. This immigration, this invasion.

Senator Ravier accused the socialist Marseille municipality, of encouraging “the invasion of our country by supporting the SOS Mediterranean” and using taxpayer money to push “pro-illegal immigration propaganda”.

The Senator believes it is necessary to see this very “tearful” exhibition which shows in pictures, almost exclusively young fighting age men who could defend their own countries instead of seeking free handouts in Europe,

Ultimately, what jumps out at you is that they are essentially men of sub-Saharan origin and young men. Men in their 20s and 30s. In their 40s at most, who could and who should remain in their own countries, to defend them, to fight for their fatherlands, but they prefer to come to the coasts of Europe in hope of finding a social welfare El Dorado.

Secondly, the photographs show an extremely well-funded invasion of Europe by George Soros,

What’s also being conveyed through these photographs is the colossal financing necessary for this project. There are men and women in the background. Starting with Mr. Soros for example, who organizes the invasion of Europe

This “organized invasion of Europe” does not benefit the people of Marseille, the French nor European, stated Ravier. who are suffering the full brunt of the economic and social cost”, stated Ravier. He continued, who are suffering the full brunt of an economic cost. “The social cost. At the cost of their identity and their security.” Most importantly the invasion of Europe has cost to many their lives,

Allow me to remind you that the last Islamist attack in Nice was the work of a so-called Tunisian refugee who had transited through these so-called refugee networks.

Ravier explains that It is more lucrative for the NGO ships to transport migrants to Europe then the geographically closer African nations explained Ravier.

They are rescued at sea and then they are transported to the European coasts. Never to the coasts of Africa. That’s strange, because they could also be taken in by Tunisia. By Algeria. By Morocco. No, it never happens, even though these countries are the closest. It’s always towards Europe. Towards the big supermarket. Towards this relocation machinery, which receives subsidies of all kinds.

The leadership in this “communist city hall” is more concerned about illegals than their own citizens, explains Ravier. “Well, I want to tell them it is the people of Marseille who must be aided first in Marseille. The people of Marseille come first in Marseille.”

Watch the following video by Stéphane Ravier exclusively translated by RAIR Foundation USA,

Ravier’s pleas to leadership fell on deaf ears. The socialist mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan, who also visited the NGO propaganda exhibit just announced he “will never close his port to refugees”. Furthermore, he demands “a genuine European policy for the solidarity-based reception of refugees throughout Europe”

Hello everyone! I’m currently here on the Canebière. La Canebière is the historic high street in the old quarter of Marseille. Not only well known in Marseille, but all over the world. It’s the heartbeat of the city, the historical heart and the cultural heart. And of course here on the Canebière, the town halls of the 1st and 7th districts are located. and there’s an exhibit of photographs. The exhibition created in partnership with the association SOS Méditerranée. So I went inside to have a look at the photos in the company of Clémence Parodi, our elected official of sector. We discovered photos that had been taken on the Mediterranean during the rescues carried out by the activists of the SOS Méditerranée association. So they rescued refugees at sea, or present themselves as rescuing refugees. It’s an invitation into a very tearful vision, a very tearful situation, but it is necessary to look at these photos. Ultimately, what jumps out at you is that they are essentially men of sub-Saharan origin and young men. Men in their 20s and 30s. In their 40s at most, who could and who should remain in their own countries, to defend them, to fight for their fatherlands, but they prefer to come to the coasts of Europe in hope of finding a social welfare El Dorado. What’s also being conveyed through these photographs is the colossal financing necessary for this project. There are men and women in the background. Starting with Mr. Soros for example, who organizes the invasion of Europe. That’s it. The organized invasion of Europe. For whose benefit? I leave it to you to think about this question. In any case, it’s not for the benefit of the people of Marseille, not for the benefit of the French, and not for the benefit of Europeans, who are suffering the full brunt of an economic cost. The social cost. At the cost of their identity and their security. Allow me to remind you that the last Islamist attack in Nice was the work of a so-called Tunisian refugee who had transited through these so-called refugee networks. SOS Méditerranée, in partnership with the mayor’s offices of the 1st and 7th districts, a part of the left-wing majority in Marseille, has organized real pro-migration propaganda. Propaganda aiming to get into the heads of the people of Marseille to make them accept this massive immigration. This immigration, this invasion. So this is what our taxes are used for. Your taxes. The taxes of the people of Marseille are used to make pro-migrant propaganda, pro-illegal immigrants, because these people are illegal and it is necessary to specify it. They are rescued at sea and then they are transported to the European coasts. Never to the coasts of Africa. That’s strange, because they could also be taken in by Tunisia. By Algeria. By Morocco. No, it never happens, even though these countries are the closest. It’s always towards Europe. Towards the big supermarket. Towards this relocation machinery, which receives subsidies of all kinds. Once these individuals have landed, they’re assisted. They will be assisted with everything from A to Z while staying here in Marseille, but our restaurateurs, the bars owners, the hotels are being shut down and forced into extremely complicated economic and personal situations. Extremely serious. The impression that you get from this social-ecological-communist city hall is that they are more concerned about people other than their own. Well, I want to tell them it is the people of Marseille who must be aided first in Marseille. The people of Marseille come first in Marseille.

