https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/garth-brooks-inauguration-ceremony-country-music/2021/01/18/id/1006118

Garth Brooks will play at the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, the country music star announced Monday.

During a press conference for the Presidential Inaugural Committee on Monday, Brooks confirmed he will perform after incoming first lady Jill Biden called him to ask last week.

“This is not a political statement,” Brooks said, according to The Hill. “This is a statement of unity.”

He noted it is an honor to serve his country by performing at the ceremony.

Brooks, who also performed at former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration, joins Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez in agreeing to play at the ceremony, which will take place at the Capitol on the 20th, though attended will be limited due to the coronavirus and the violent riot earlier this month.

“If it’s just me and a zoom lens right here, I see them, I see their faces because I have seen them,” Brooks said.

The ceremony will be followed by a prime-time special, “Celebrating America,” that will include performances by various musical artists such as Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Foo Fighters, and John Legend, among others.

