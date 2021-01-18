https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/get-ready-for-4-years-of-submissive-pr-cbs-cnn-help-mark-medias-return-to-obama-era-style-of-reporting/

The “Biden-HARRIS” administration will officially be in office as of Wednesday afternoon, but CBS Sunday Morning showed over the weekend that the media has already geared up some serious water carrying:

Tomorrow on #CBSSunday Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris and her husband, @DouglasEmhoff, sit down with Jane Pauley and open up about their relationship and the story behind those @Converse sneakers https://t.co/Ok50jH6hkn pic.twitter.com/gtZ27cJ2AM — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) January 16, 2021

Wow, we know a sizable segment of the national media are pro-Dem bootlickers, but that’s almost taking it literally.

State-run media is off to a good start. https://t.co/hwku6JG0aU — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 17, 2021

Hard hitting “journalism” 🙄 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) January 17, 2021

4 years of this… https://t.co/q819Y5nNbX — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 17, 2021

We are back to an Obama-era style of reporting. Vomit-inducing. https://t.co/Bx1Dajd8oa — Shotover (@ColonelShotover) January 17, 2021

Not to be outdone, CNN served up this that also signals the full return to Obama-era “reporting” is imminent:

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris drop a playlist for your inauguration watch party https://t.co/E8kQ9CI2Xe pic.twitter.com/tZ3RWWI6W0 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 16, 2021

It’s safe to say that CNN and other outlets won’t have any “anonymous sources” blowing any whistles for quite a while.

Like firefighters rushing to fire, etchttps://t.co/CnWF3bdndq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 18, 2021

“Journalism”. Get ready for four years of submissive PR. https://t.co/LSCSf3gZrH — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) January 18, 2021

I doubt anyone but the press is having inauguration watch parties https://t.co/ejBnTmhv3K — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) January 17, 2021

After this please let me know what ice cream Joe and Kamala will be eating — Randy Oreens (@ItBegins2012) January 17, 2021

Oh, they will!

