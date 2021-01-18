https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/18/get-ready-for-4-years-of-submissive-pr-cbs-cnn-help-mark-medias-return-to-obama-era-style-of-reporting/

The “Biden-HARRIS” administration will officially be in office as of Wednesday afternoon, but CBS Sunday Morning showed over the weekend that the media has already geared up some serious water carrying:

Wow, we know a sizable segment of the national media are pro-Dem bootlickers, but that’s almost taking it literally.

Not to be outdone, CNN served up this that also signals the full return to Obama-era “reporting” is imminent:

It’s safe to say that CNN and other outlets won’t have any “anonymous sources” blowing any whistles for quite a while.

Oh, they will!

