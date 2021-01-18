https://thehill.com/homenews/news/534723-giuliani-used-provisional-ballot-to-vote-in-2020-election-same-method-he

President TrumpDonald TrumpGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Trump gets lowest job approval rating in final days as president Fox News’ DC managing editor Bill Sammon to retire MORE‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani used provisional ballot to vote in 2020 election, same method he disparaged in fighting to overturn results Giuliani won’t be part of Trump defense at Senate trial Juan Williams: The real ‘Deep State’ is pro-Trump MORE used a provisional ballot to vote in the 2020 election despite publicly bashing the voting method as he attempted to overturn the results of the election, according to an investigation from CNN KFile.

Giuliani, one of Trump’s staunchest allies, spent months defending the president’s baseless allegations of widespread voter fraud, and frequently challenged the use of provisional ballots.

During a now-notorious press conference in November, Giuliani claimed without evidence that voters were given provisional ballots when they showed up to vote after Democrats voted on their behalf.

However, CNN’s investigation found that Giuliani used a provisional ballot to vote in Manhattan when his name did not appear on voter rolls when he went to vote. Records obtained by the news outlet show that his registration was moved to his home in Long Island in August, and his registration in New York City was purged in September.

Since his name didn’t show on the voter rolls, he cast an affidavit ballot swearing he was registered to vote in the district where he voted, according to a copy of the affidavit obtained by CNN.

A spokesperson for the New York City Board of Elections told CNN that the vote was valid and would be counted.

The state transfers the registration for anyone who moves within the state, as well as enrollment “for any voter who submits a ballot in an affidavit ballot envelope which sets forth such a new address.”

Giuliani told CNN that he never registered to vote elsewhere, and that his case was another example of voter irregularities from the New York State Board of Elections.

“I have never been registered anywhere else. I have voted in NY County for 28 years and not move [sic]. I was US Attorney there and Mayor. This was one of NY State’s numerous voter irregularities, if not voter fraud. The signature on the Suffolk County registration is clearly a fraud,” Giuliani told the news outlet in a text message.

Giuliani led much of the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful legal challenges in the weeks following the election, all of which failed to prove to federal judges that widespread voter fraud occurred in multiple states resulting in Trump’s loss.

