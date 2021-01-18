https://theduran.com/give-me-7-minutes-and-ill-prove-google-and-government-are-one-entity-and-more-aug-15-2016/







These 6 Corporations Control 90% Of The Media In America – Business Insider

These 6 Corporations Control 90% Of The Media In America This infographic created by Jason at Frugal Dad shows that almost all media comes from the same six sources. That’s consolidated from 50 companies back in 1983. NOTE: This infographic is from last year and is missing some key transactions. does not own (or or any media) anymore.

Google employees have enjoyed revolving door during Obama administration – Watchdog.org

Google Employees Have Enjoyed Revolving Door During Obama Administration The Google Transparency Project, the work of Campaign for Accountability, poured over reams of data to find 258 instances of ‘revolving door activity’ between Google or its associated companies and the federal government, national political campaigns and Congress since 2009. Johnny Kampis reports: More than 250 people have moved from Google and related firms to the federal government…

Google’s Revolving Door (US)

Google’s Revolving Door (US) New data reveal extent of traffic between Google and the Obama administration The Google Transparency Project has so fari identified 258 instances of “revolving door” activity (involving 251 individuals) between Googleii or related firms, and the federal government, national political campaigns and Congress during President Obama’s time in office.

Federal Government and Monsanto – Venn Diagram

Federal & State Government and GE – Venn Diagram

Overlap of the Fed and Goldman Sachs During 2007 Subprime Mortgage Crisis

Federal Government and Defense Contractors – Venn Diagram

Federal Government and Pharmaceuticals – Venn Diagram

Federal Government and Big Oil – Venn Diagram

