Listen to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s pledge of nonviolence and really let it sink in: “Remember always that the nonviolent movement seeks justice and reconciliation — not victory.”

On the radio program, Glenn Beck shared King’s “ten commandments” of nonviolence and the meaning behind the powerful words you may never have noticed before.

“People will say nonviolent resistance is a method of cowards. It is not. It takes more courage to stand there when people are threatening you,” Glenn said. “You’re not necessarily the one who is going to win. You may lose. But you are standing up with courage for the ideas that you espouse. And the minute you engage in the kind of activity that the other side is engaging in, you discredit the movement. You discredit everything we believe in.”

Take MLK’s words to heart, America. We must stand with courage, nonviolently, with love for all, and strive for peace and rule of law, not “winning.”

