https://redstate.com/tladuke/2021/01/18/gop-committed-checmical-warfare-by-not-wearing-masks-says-clueless-elected-official-n311749
About The Author
Related Posts
Leftist Brownshirt Democrat Mob Goes to Josh Hawley's Home, Harasses His Wife and New Baby
January 5, 2021
Gavin Newsom Says California's Business Climate Is Just Fine Because Billionaires Doing 'Pretty Damn Well'
January 10, 2021
Herschel Walker Tweets 'Handoff' Video From Georgia Election Count That's Raising Eyebrows
December 4, 2020
Are We Witnessing the Beginning of the End for Fox News?
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy