https://justthenews.com/government/security/rep-louie-gohmert-new-capitol-security-measures-its-unconstitutional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert is opposed to the new security measures put in place at the U.S. Capitol Building following the Jan. 6 breach, saying that detaining a member going to a congressional session is “unconstitutional.”

“It’s unconstitutional to detain anybody on their way into a session of Congress. That was put there back in the Constitution originally,” Gohmert said Monday on Just the News’ “Water Cooler.”

“Back then, members of Congress had to travel across other people’s states or through other cities, and knowing how somebody might vote on something you didn’t want them to vote for or against, then you might detain them so they put that in the Constitution, you can’t detain anybody,” the Texas lawmaker also told show host David Brody.

During the Capitol riot in which attendees of a pro-Trump rally and others stormed the building in protest of the Electoral College vote, Gohmert said, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was rushed to safety while other members of Congress did not have the same luxury, which he attributes as a likely reason she wanted to implement new safety measures.

“She was safe. She has a big entourage that protects her,” he about the California Democrat and chamber leader. “She was whisked to safety. People there on the floor didn’t have a handful of the Capitol Police there to protect them.”

