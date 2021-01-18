https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kristi-noem-twitter-gop-republican/2021/01/18/id/1006116

A potential female contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination appeared to take a shot on Twitter this weekend at another woman expected to vie for the honor.

One day after former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley tweeted about a food pantry for needy children run by a Texas Christian charity, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took to the platform Sunday to post a retort, per the Washington Examiner.

Haley tweeted Saturday:

“A Texas school dist opened a free grocery store to help disadvantaged students. The student-run store allows students to ‘buy’ essentials without money. ‘If we can make our food pantries look like a grocery store…we can keep dignity in people.'”

Haley included a story from NBC’s “Today” show’s website about a new student-run grocery store at Linda Tutt High School in the small town of Sanger, Texas. The store was the brainchild of Paul Juarez, executive director of First Refuge Ministries.

Points assigned according to the size of their families act like money, with which students can make purchases.

Noem retweeted Haley’s original post and added a quote from late conservative economist Milton Friedman: “There is no such thing as a free lunch.”

Both Haley and Noem have been considered potential contenders for ’24 Republican nomination.

Noem, 49, and Haley, who will turn 49 on Wednesday, usually share conservative approaches on domestic issues.

The two women, however, delivered opposing messages at the Republican National Committee winter meeting earlier this month.

Haley, generally supportive of President Donald Trump, criticized the president for his post-election accusations of voter fraud and for helping to incite the people who rioted the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Noem also spoke at the meeting, but did not criticize Trump for his behavior.

