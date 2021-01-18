https://www.theepochtimes.com/group-sues-apple-for-not-removing-telegram-from-app-store_3661175.html

A Washington group is suing Apple for not taking action to remove the messaging app Telegram, alleging that the platform is allowing violent and radical discussions related to the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S Capitol. In its suit, the Coalition for a Safer Web alleges negligent infliction of emotional distress and violation of the California business code, and seeks compensation for damages apart from pressuring Apple to remove the app from its virtual store. Former U.S. ambassador to Morocco Marc Ginsberg is the president of the coalition. “Telegram stands out by itself as the superspreader [of hateful speech], even compared to Parler,” Ginsberg said in an interview, according to the Washington Post. In 2019, European police worked with Telegram to disable accounts associated with ISIS terrorists and other violent groups after they had been communicating with each other and posting propaganda on the app. The suit comes after Apple and …

