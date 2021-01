https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/happy-martin-luther-king-jr-day-2021/

Hope you enjoy Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Day today.

Grand Old Partisan reminds us today of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s meeting with Vice President Richard Nixon in 1957. They met on Capitol Hill for a discussion of ways to overcome Democrat opposition to the Republican civil rights agenda.

That’s something that you won’t hear about today from the liberal media.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook