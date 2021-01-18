https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/534688-harris-resigns-senate-seat-ahead-of-swearing-in-as-vp

Kamala HarrisKamala HarrisBiden-Harris team unveils inauguration playlist Trump approval rating relatively unchanged in wake of Capitol rioting: NBC News poll Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday MORE has formally resigned from her California Senate seat as she prepares to be sworn in Wednesday as vice president.

Harris sent her letter of resignation to California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomHarris to resign from Senate seat on Monday California governor calls in National Guard to secure state Capitol Mississippi runs out of coronavirus vaccine as state expands eligibility MORE (D) on Monday, The Hill confirmed. Newsom has chosen California Secretary of State Alex Padilla Alex PadillaHarris to resign from Senate seat on Monday Newsom taps Shirley Weber to serve as California secretary of state Newsom picks Padilla for California Senate seat MORE to replace Harris, making Padilla the first Latino to represent the state in the U.S. Senate.

The vice president-elect discussed her resignation as senator in an op-ed published by The San Francisco Chronicle on Monday, titled “Serving as California’s senator has been an honor. But this is not a goodbye.” Harris, who entered office in 2017, is expected to continue casting votes in the Senate, serving as a tie-breaker since Democrats and Republicans each hold 50 seats.

“As senator-turned-Vice-President Walter Mondale once pointed out, the vice presidency is the only office in our government that ‘belongs to both the executive branch and the legislative branch.’ A responsibility made greater with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans in the Senate,” Harris wrote.

“Since our nation’s founding, only 268 tie-breaking votes have been cast by a Vice President. I intend to work tirelessly as your Vice President, including, if necessary, fulfilling this Constitutional duty. At the same time, it is my hope that rather than come to the point of a tie, the Senate will instead find common ground and do the work of the American people.”

Democrats won control of the Senate earlier this month following victories by Sens.-elect Raphael Warnock Raphael WarnockDaily Beast reporter discusses prospects for K stimulus checks Democrats see Georgia as model for success across South Harris to resign from Senate seat on Monday MORE and Jon Ossoff Jon OssoffDaily Beast reporter discusses prospects for K stimulus checks Democrats see Georgia as model for success across South Georgia state senators who backed attempts to overturn presidential election stripped of committee assignments MORE in two Georgia runoffs, giving both parties an equal number of seats in the chamber and setting up Harris as vice president to cast tie-breaking votes on key legislation.

Harris commemorated Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday when making mention of Warnock and Ossoff, remarking that Warnock, a pastor from King’s church, is the 11th Black senator to be elected since the Reconstruction era, while Ossoff is the first Jewish senator to come from the Deep South.

“Change is possible. For that, I am grateful and ready to get to work. Thus, as I leave the United States Senate, this is not goodbye. This is hello,” she wrote.

Harris is expected to take her oath of office on Wednesday along with President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenFear of insider attack prompts additional FBI screening of National Guard troops: AP Iran convicts American businessman on spying charge: report DC, state capitals see few issues, heavy security amid protest worries MORE. Harris will be the first female vice president, as well as the first African American and Asian American to hold the office.

