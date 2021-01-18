https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/hillary-clinton-says-president-trump-likely-called-vladimir-putin-capitol-riot-audio/

Twice-failed presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton spread insane conspiracy theories on Monday suggesting President Trump called Vladimir Putin on the same day protesters stormed the Capitol.

Protesters stormed the US Capitol on January 6 in a preplanned attack, however the Democrat-media complex continues to blame Trump for ‘inciting a riot.’

Hillary Clinton suggested that President Trump conspired with Vladimir Putin during the Capitol Riot in a podcast interview with Speaker Pelosi.

“I would love to see his phone records, to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our capitol,” sore loser Hillary Clinton said to Pelosi. “But we all know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy.”

She continued, “Do you think we need a 9/11 type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

“I do,” Pelosi said. “To your point who is he beholden to — as I’ve said over and over…as I pointed to him, with you Mr. President, all roads lead to Putin.”

“I don’t know what Putin has on him politically, financially, or personally, but what happened last week was a gift to Putin because Putin wants to undermine democracy in our country and throughout the world. And these people, unbeknownst to them, are Putin puppets. They were doing Putin’s business when they did that…” Pelosi said.

AUDIO:

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

