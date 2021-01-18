https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/18/hillary-clinton-wants-to-see-president-trumps-phone-records-to-see-if-he-called-putin-on-the-day-of-the-capitol-attack/

Hillary Clinton will never be president, but she does have her own podcast, so that’s something, and she even managed to wrangle on Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a special guest. Proving that she’ll never let up on the Russian collusion theme, Clinton called for an investigative body to finally determine President Trump’s ties to Vladimir Putin (maybe she could get Robert Mueller to head it).

She also said she’d like to see Trump’s phone records from Jan. 6, the day the Capitol was stormed, to see if Trump called Putin … for instructions or moral support or something.

We apologize that this tweet includes the sound of Clinton’s voice:

.@SpeakerPelosi and I agree: Congress needs to establish an investigative body like the 9/11 Commission to determine Trump’s ties to Putin so we can repair the damage to our national security and prevent a puppet from occupying the presidency ever again. pic.twitter.com/yR7LQmXm5Z — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 18, 2021

There was a special counsel with the full power of the FBI and DOJ that looked into this for years and found nothing… This is now just harassment of a political opponent and antagonizing of his supporters. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 18, 2021

😂 good lord. — Matthew Weste (@mattyweste) January 18, 2021

While we are at it investigate the Clinton Foundation donors and what they received in return. — Robert John (@rjollman) January 18, 2021

We need to send out an 9/11 commission to determine your email situation and the Benghazi situation — HuntaKillaB (@hunter_baughn) January 18, 2021

She already heroically testified for 11 hours about the attack on Benghazi and the best she could come up with is, “What difference, at this point, does it make?”

You made it up, to avoid your email controversy — _dempster_ (@_dempster_) January 18, 2021

So I guess we’re all the way back to “Russia, Russia, Russia “. Seems so 2017. — Fist Bump Frank (@FWO2011) January 18, 2021

You are both literal egomaniac sociopaths. — Dan doesn’t trust anyone in Congress (@DanVMaul) January 19, 2021

Seriously you got to be kidding — JoshSpudeno (@JSpudeno) January 19, 2021

Its like listening two garbage cans talking to each other — Dean (@Dean21602625) January 19, 2021

We don’t think Trump took his loss with dignity, but Clinton … come on, man! She’s still working the Russia angle. She’s probably still trying to get a refund for the Steele dossier.

