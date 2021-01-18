https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/hillarys-insane-conversation-with-madame-speaker/

Media and Democrats worked non-stop for 38 months to peddle this false and dangerous conspiracy and they won’t let up. This is an actual podcast conversation between Nanny Goat and Bag Lady earlier today.

“I would love to see his phone records, to see whether he was talking to Putin the day that the insurgents invaded our capitol,” Hillary Clinton said to Pelosi. “But we all know that not just him, but his enablers, his accomplices, his cult members, have the same disregard for democracy. “Do you think we need a 9/11 type commission to investigate and report everything that they can pull together and explain what happened?”

Pelosi — “I do. To your point who is he beholden to — as I’ve said over and over all roads lead to Putin.”