A massive migrant caravan formed in Honduras in anticipation of a Biden Administration.

According to Center for Immigration Studies, the new caravan left San Pedro Sula, Honduras on Friday and is hoping to reach ‘paradise’ (United States) by January 20th.

The Honduran migrants busted through the Guatemala border on Saturday.

Migrants overwhelmed the border security and trampled each other as they ran through the checkpoint.

Video shows migrants break through Guatemala’s border security lines today, entering Guatemalan territory through the El Florido Border Post and failing to comply with immigration and health requirements. pic.twitter.com/fQIKZYi7ix — The Hill (@thehill) January 17, 2021

CNN interviewed a Honduran migrant who said he is heading to the United States because Joe Biden is going to help him and his fellow Hondurans.

Even Hondurans know that Joe Biden and the Democrat party support an “America last” agenda.

“What I want for my people, I just want to get to the US because they’re having a new president, with Biden, he’s going to help all of us. He’s giving us 100 days to get to the US and give us papers so we can get a better life for our kids and families,” he said.

The Honduran migrant was referring to Joe Biden’s 100 day plan to give illegal aliens a pathway to citizenship.

WATCH:

Honduran migrant: President-elect Biden is “going to help all of us.” pic.twitter.com/dlvld5APd0 — The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021

